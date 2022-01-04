Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.96

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.96 and last traded at $114.90, with a volume of 1097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

