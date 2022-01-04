Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

SCND stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts expect that Scientific Industries will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

