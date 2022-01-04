Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,157. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

