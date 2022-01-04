ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $1.41

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $56.59 million and approximately $363,153.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,059,287 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.