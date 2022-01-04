Scrypta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $179,328.80 and approximately $46.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020186 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,901,269 coins and its circulating supply is 19,101,269 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

