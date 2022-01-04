Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

