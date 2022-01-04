Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 13,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.