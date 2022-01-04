Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 484.6% in December

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 484.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Secom stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Secom has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Secom will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

