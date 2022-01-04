Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 317 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

SYK stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average of $264.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

