Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

