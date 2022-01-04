Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

