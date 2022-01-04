Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.