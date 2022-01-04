Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 181.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

