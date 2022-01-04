Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.60

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.60 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 108586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.98).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.39) to GBX 137 ($1.85) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

Get Senior alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £610.97 million and a P/E ratio of -20.52.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.