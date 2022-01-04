SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.45.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.