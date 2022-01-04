SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

