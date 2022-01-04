SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 234.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,934 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,701 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

