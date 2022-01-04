SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

