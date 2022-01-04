SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.