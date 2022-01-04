SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,268 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,191,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

