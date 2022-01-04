SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,591.50.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. SGS has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

