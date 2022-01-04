Shadows Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,367.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $93,367.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.