Shell Asset Management Co. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 464.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $321.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $301.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

