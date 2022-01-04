Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.