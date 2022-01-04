Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 390 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matson were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,918,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 768.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,982 shares of company stock worth $4,083,910. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

