Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ANGO stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other AngioDynamics news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

