Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of SAE opened at €114.50 ($130.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

