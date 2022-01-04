Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Grows By 185.5%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. 10,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.