Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Rises By 3,480.0%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACRHF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

