Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Grows By 867.2%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 867.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPX. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

