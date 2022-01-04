Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Grows By 200.0%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.