Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Increases By 58.4%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

NYSE APSG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.