Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Drops By 85.0%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

BBTV stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. BBTV has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

