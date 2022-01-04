Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Decreases By 96.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 25.01. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,102. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 22.60 and a one year high of 30.94.

