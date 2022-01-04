Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Rises By 142.4%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock remained flat at $$15.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.