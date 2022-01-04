Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 85.7%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CADMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

