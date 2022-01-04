Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 85.7%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CADMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
