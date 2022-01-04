Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Grows By 54.1%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Cielo stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

CIOXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

