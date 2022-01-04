Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Decreases By 89.1%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEVY shares. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CDEVY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 16,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

