Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 91.2%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMWAY traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. 35,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.