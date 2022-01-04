Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 91.2%

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMWAY traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. 35,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.