Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Grows By 53.1%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,166. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 253.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 237,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 90.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 198,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 273.0% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 236,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

