Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Grows By 315.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
