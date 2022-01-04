Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Grows By 315.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

