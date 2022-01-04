Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Increases By 273.3%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.05 on Tuesday. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.07.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

