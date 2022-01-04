Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Increases By 273.3%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.05 on Tuesday. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.07.
About Fiore Cannabis
