Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Grows By 100.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.