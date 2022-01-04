Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Grows By 100.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

