Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Expands By 81.3%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

KRDXF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.30 and a 200 day moving average of $281.43. Kardex has a 1-year low of $198.00 and a 1-year high of $337.50.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

