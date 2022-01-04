Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Declines By 79.1%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.05. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.