Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Declines By 79.1%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.05. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
