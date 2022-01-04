Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Grows By 1,900.0%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LDHAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 87.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $197,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

