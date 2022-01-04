Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Rises By 325.9%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.