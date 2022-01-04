Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Increases By 44.3%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDIA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 1,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $38,419.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 100,832 shares of company stock worth $459,885 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MediaCo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.