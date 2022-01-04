Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Drops By 71.3%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Mmtec stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Mmtec has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.94.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.