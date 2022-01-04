Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Declines By 95.6%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NAKD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 78,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Naked Brand Group has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

